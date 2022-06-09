Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 41,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.77.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $269.47 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.