Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $6.33 on Thursday, hitting $303.86. The stock had a trading volume of 92,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,728. The stock has a market cap of $312.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

