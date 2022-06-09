Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,333 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,975. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $119.58 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average is $140.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

