Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Takes $579,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,715,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,099. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

