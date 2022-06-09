Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.14. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.57 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

