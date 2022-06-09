Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 33.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.48. 146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,616. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,355 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,763 shares in the company, valued at $351,557.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Tompkins Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

