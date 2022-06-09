Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,475,000 after purchasing an additional 98,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.44. 463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.57 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

