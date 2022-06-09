Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $796,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.14. 882,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,216,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

