Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 134,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,854. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.