Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,583. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.76.

