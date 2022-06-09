Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 200 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.85. 37,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,997. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

