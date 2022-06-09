Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 23,300 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,545,507 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,450.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $200,046.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner purchased 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner purchased 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner purchased 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner acquired 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

NYSE:RKT opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,299 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

