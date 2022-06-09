Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 million, a PE ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

