Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.17

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.17 and traded as low as C$63.50. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$64.26, with a volume of 4,417,184 shares changing hands.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.16. The company has a market cap of C$31.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.