ROOBEE One Day Volume Reaches $569,375.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $569,375.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00146160 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

