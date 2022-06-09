Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Trading Up 2%

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 4,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 8.61% of Roundhill MEME ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

