Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:RCL traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.21. 163,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after buying an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after buying an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after buying an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

