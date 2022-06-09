Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,745 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

RCL stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 33,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.