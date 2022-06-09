Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives $466.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $466.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROYMY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.15) to GBX 575 ($7.21) in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.80) to GBX 632 ($7.92) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of ROYMY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

