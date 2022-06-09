Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:RMT opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.69.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
