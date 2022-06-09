Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

NYSE:RMT opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.