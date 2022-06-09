Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Has $907.61 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,969,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,851 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 7.8% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned about 4.31% of CarMax worth $907,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.18.

NYSE KMX traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,686. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

