Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Purchases Shares of 96,525 Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Sendas Distribuidora comprises 0.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 49.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

ASAI stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,935. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

