Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Sells 33,458 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,458 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned 1.54% of Liberty Broadband worth $437,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $121.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,082. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

