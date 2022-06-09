Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,507,485 Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,507,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,764,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Sunlight Financial stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.46. 13,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,139. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.05. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.08.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

