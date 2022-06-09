Rubric Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. Antares Pharma comprises 1.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 6.35% of Antares Pharma worth $38,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,875,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after purchasing an additional 187,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86,979 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 311,564 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,752,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRS. Raymond James cut Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

ATRS stock remained flat at $$5.59 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

