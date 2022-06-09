Rubric Capital Management LP Has $66.66 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,906 shares during the quarter. AAR accounts for approximately 3.1% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $66,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:AIR traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,714. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.57. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $713,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,526,056.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $2,414,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,224 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

