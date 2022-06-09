Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $2.21 Million in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 558,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.44% of PLAYSTUDIOS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,663. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $759.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of -1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $60,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $60,606.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 151,100 shares of company stock worth $786,161 in the last ninety days.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

