Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 800,000 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Chimerix comprises about 1.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Chimerix worth $30,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Chimerix by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,791. The company has a market cap of $153.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

