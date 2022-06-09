Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 1,848,586 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848,586 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 2.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $51,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 99,588 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.03. 20,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,072. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,008.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.