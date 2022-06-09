Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

R has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.14.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R stock opened at $81.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ryder System by 270.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $944,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $644,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.