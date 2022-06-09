RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) were down 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 291,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 174,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.56 million during the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

