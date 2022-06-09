S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 27,890 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 5.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. JD Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,583,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

