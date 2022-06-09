S. R. Schill & Associates Has $478,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 16.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $768,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.19. 37,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

