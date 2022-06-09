S. R. Schill & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $901.82.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $21.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $747.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,443,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $593.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $774.40 billion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $864.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $932.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

