S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases Shares of 5,216 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 243,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,983,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $79.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

