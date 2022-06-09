S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,813. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.21. The company has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,298,800 shares of company stock valued at $384,486,060. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

