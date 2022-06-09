S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 5,136 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,206,000 after buying an additional 1,914,986 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,835,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,585,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 560,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 326,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,278. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $66.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

