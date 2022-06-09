Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 224,300 Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,300 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 7.04% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSAC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth $551,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 140.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 78.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $956,000.

Shares of MSAC stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

