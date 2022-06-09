Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,671,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Vision Sensing Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,714,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAC opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

