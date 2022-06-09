Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 590,162 Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) by 139.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,162 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.54% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3,165.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,571,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,393 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,052,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 152,522 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 660,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,647 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,843,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ PLMI opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.