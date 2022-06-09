Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,056,000 Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,504,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Horizon stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

