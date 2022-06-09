Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,165,624 NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,165,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVACU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $9,967,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,000,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,509,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,472,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,020,000.

NVACU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. NorthView Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

