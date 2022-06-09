Saba Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,136 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.48% of TLG Acquisition One worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in TLG Acquisition One by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 363,231 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth about $955,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TLGA opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

