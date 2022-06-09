Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,432 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMKR. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 687,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 339,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 165,765 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

