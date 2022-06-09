Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $11.13 Million Investment in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,138,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,470,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marblegate Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GATE stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marblegate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marblegate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.