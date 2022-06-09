Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 907,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 15.78% of Focus Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

