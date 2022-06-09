Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 922,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.69% of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GVCI opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

