Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Alison Morris Acquires 9,282 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Alison Morris acquired 9,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £19,399.38 ($24,310.00).

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 212 ($2.66) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.22. The stock has a market cap of £530 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 276 ($3.46).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBRE shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.89) to GBX 233 ($2.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 264 ($3.31).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

