SafeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.95 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $9,948.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,182.50 or 0.99948820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00028990 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00190730 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00079860 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00112553 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00183070 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000201 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003251 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

