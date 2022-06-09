Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $168,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,152,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,392,464 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.06. 138,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,602,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.68, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average is $213.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.80.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

